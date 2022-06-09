The Sea Beast Animation Director Zach Parrish On Trusting The Process And Making Epic Animation [Interview]

I like that you mentioned that this has a little bit more of a mature story. I'm assuming you probably had a lot of feelings on Oscar night when they insinuated that animation is just for kids. I'm curious if you could speak on that?

Parrish: Yeah, that was a really tough night in a lot of ways, especially not having "Us Again" there. But then, yeah, that implication and the laughter in the room, too, about that joke was really frustrating. Because oftentimes animation's referred to as a genre, and it's not. It is its own medium, but it's filmmaking. And there are film genres within animation. This is an epic action film that has a really emotional core to it. And it is one of the most mature films that I've worked on. You know, obviously there is animation that is for kids. That is a thing that exists. There's also live-action that is made for kids. They're both film in my mind. They're both content, they're both storytelling. All it did for me was motivate me to work harder and to keep making better and better stuff. But it is still a hill we have to climb.

Animation as a medium is, I think, the definitive example of "trust the process." As an animation director, how do you pivot your mindset with, "Okay, yes, this kind of looks rough right now. There's no lighting, there's no texture," without freaking out?

Parrish: I think that comes with experience. I've been in this industry for almost 15 years. So you've seen really ugly stuff become really beautiful things. And it really is just part of that trust in the process. I think a lot of tools and things like that have been created to help try to ease that burden, especially for people who are newer to the process and are going, "But it's not really going to look like that, right?" You're like, "No, no, no, it's not going to look like that." But I think you have to know what you can control at every step, and what each step is asking of you. And in the animation department specifically, it's about the form. It's about the appeal. It's about the performance. It's about the emotion. It's about the connection with the audience. Because you trust that there is a game plan for the lighting and the cloth and the water and all of that. You know it's going to be epic. Then it also comes down to a lot of collaboration with departments, both upstream and downstream from you, to bring up problems. If they happen to kick stuff back to you, to collaborate on things early on so that we don't get into a problem, it just involves a lot more communication. And the more experience all of those people have, the better it is.