The Sea Beast Director Chris Williams Wants You To Remember Why We Love Gigantic Monster Movies [Interview]

You mentioned being inspired by a lot of the genre blockbusters of the eighties. So I'm curious what drew you towards animation instead of becoming the next Carpenter or Spielberg?

That's funny, I've never really considered that. I suppose it was probably a product of the fact that when I was a kid, I loved to draw, and that quickly turned into comic strips and storytelling — visual storytelling. And then my dad bought a little camera and I started making stop motion films as a kid. My first film was a little documentary about little plastic dinosaurs and they would kind of walk around, and the climax was a Tyrannosaurus rex and a Triceratops battling. There was a lot of ketchup blood and all that, and I was just hooked with this idea of this illusion of movement. So, it probably all goes back to that, just sort of having the tools at my disposal and getting really fascinated by it. My mom was the one who was really keen on trying to figure out what to do with me and how it could actually become a career because the animation industry back then isn't what it is today.

Right.

That was a long time ago and when people thought of animation, they thought about Saturday morning cartoons mostly, and my mom was at a bit of a loss about what to do with me. She suggested that I do it, and right around then there was this incredible explosion in the animation industry and it only continues to grow. I was very fortunate with my timing.