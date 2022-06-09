Stranger Things 4 Part 2 Trailer: The Latest Season Concludes In July

"Stranger Things" season 4, episodes 1 to 7, otherwise known as Volume 1, has been getting a whole lot of praise. Aside from the slightly bloated Russia storyline, it's been action-packed. Today Netflix has released the trailer for Volume 2, which is episodes 8 and 9, the end of the penultimate season. We got a secret teaser if you watched all the way past the end of the credits for episode 7, but now we have a better idea of the showdown that's going to take place.

In the teaser, we were promised a very large explosion, which looked like it wasn't contained in just one place. We have some of the gang — including Dustin — suiting up in geeky costumes, meaning that perhaps it isn't just someone's favorite music that can keep them from being taken by Vecna as they give in to despair. It might just be their favorite things in general. Max was saved by "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush, but perhaps for Eddie, it's guitar since we've seen him shredding. For Dustin, maybe it's dressing up as his Dungeons & Dragons character. Either way, we're in for quite a bit. Don't let the two episode only thing fool you into thinking this will be a quick wrap up. These are long run times, so we're getting almost four hours of additional content.