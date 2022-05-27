Netflix Has Secretly Released The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Teaser – Here's How To Watch It
Well, here's a big surprise! If you're like me, maybe you don't always stick around until the absolute end of the credits when you watch something. But today, it's worth paying extra attention if you're binging Netflix's latest season of one of its biggest shows.
"Stranger Things" season 4 Vol. 1 is out on Netflix right now, and we're getting a second volume with two super-sized episodes on July 1, 2022. But if you're already done watching Vol. 1 and want to get a look at what's to come, Netflix has hidden a secret preview that's currently only available on the streaming service. I say "secret," because it's not out on YouTube yet, and it's a little hard to find. If you let season 4, episode 7 run through the credits until the very last second, a countdown (like the one that normally takes you to the next episode) will show up, and there is a short preview of what we're going to see a little over a month from now.
It's not listed (not at the time of this writing, anyway) after the episodes, so go watch it and amaze your friends with your guesses about what's coming! There is a whole lot going on. We'll have a breakdown for you coming up, so stay tuned for that but wow — this is good stuff.
Vecna's coming to get us ... do you hear the clock ticking?
Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode 7. It's looking like we're going to get a big battle with Vecna in Vol. 2. I mean, of course we knew that would happen, but knowing what we know after the end of the seventh episode ... does anyone else think his voice sounds more human? More like One? I might be reaching there, but it sounded that way to me.
It's a super sneaky way to give us a look at what's coming. It reminds me of the days of CDs, when artists would sometimes hide a secret song if you kept listening past the last track. I'm so psyched to see everything, particularly Max's story. We don't get a lot of her in the preview, but she may be the key to stopping Vecna. She's certainly more important than I'd guessed before I watched season 4. I'm thinking we're going to see her team up with Eleven and take this guy out.
I don't know if it's because I played D&D for a long time, but I was so tickled by the shot of Dustin and Eddie (at least I think it's Eddie from the hair) dressed up in costume with the sheet rope hanging through the gate. I have no idea how that's going to play out, but the visual ties it in to the game even more for me.
As to what the endgame will be, I think Eleven is going to need the help of all her friends to take this particular big bad down. This has been a season about needing friendship, what happens to you if you keep everything bottled up inside, and why it's not good to be alone with your trauma. Watching all the kids take Vecna down is going to rule.
The final two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 4 will hit Netflix on July 1, 2022.