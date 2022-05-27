Netflix Has Secretly Released The Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Teaser – Here's How To Watch It

Warning: Spoilers ahead for episode 7. It's looking like we're going to get a big battle with Vecna in Vol. 2. I mean, of course we knew that would happen, but knowing what we know after the end of the seventh episode ... does anyone else think his voice sounds more human? More like One? I might be reaching there, but it sounded that way to me.

It's a super sneaky way to give us a look at what's coming. It reminds me of the days of CDs, when artists would sometimes hide a secret song if you kept listening past the last track. I'm so psyched to see everything, particularly Max's story. We don't get a lot of her in the preview, but she may be the key to stopping Vecna. She's certainly more important than I'd guessed before I watched season 4. I'm thinking we're going to see her team up with Eleven and take this guy out.

I don't know if it's because I played D&D for a long time, but I was so tickled by the shot of Dustin and Eddie (at least I think it's Eddie from the hair) dressed up in costume with the sheet rope hanging through the gate. I have no idea how that's going to play out, but the visual ties it in to the game even more for me.

As to what the endgame will be, I think Eleven is going to need the help of all her friends to take this particular big bad down. This has been a season about needing friendship, what happens to you if you keep everything bottled up inside, and why it's not good to be alone with your trauma. Watching all the kids take Vecna down is going to rule.

The final two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 4 will hit Netflix on July 1, 2022.