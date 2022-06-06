How Colin Trevorrow's Canceled Star Wars Movie Helped Him Make Jurassic World Dominion

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow was originally hired by Lucasfilm to step behind the wheel of "Star Wars: Episode IX" and guide it to its grand finale. Those plans very obviously (and very publicly) changed when Trevorrow was inauspiciously given the boot, thanks to those good ol' fashioned "creative differences." This in turn allowed "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams to make a last-minute return for the film that would eventually become "The Rise of Skywalker" and ... well, we know how that turned out.

Despite losing out on the gig of a lifetime, Trevorrow had one heck of a safety net to fall back onto — his dino-chomping franchise that continues the story first seen in Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic "Jurassic Park." After stepping back and allowing J.A. Bayona to take the reins on the 2018 sequel, "Fallen Kingdom," the "Jurassic World" director is back behind the chair once again for this week's upcoming threequel, "Jurassic World Dominion." As much of a winding path as it was to get to this point, however, Trevorrow himself seems to be feeling admirably Zen about the whole affair.

In an interview with Total Film, Trevorrow opened up about how his missed opportunity with "Star Wars" put him on a path to making "Dominion" as entertaining as he could possibly make it.