Jurassic World Dominion Opens To A Strong $16.7 Million At The International Box Office

Do you hear a rumble in the distance? The dinos are coming! They must be coming around the globe and hitting the United States last, because "Jurassic World Dominion" opened in 15 markets already, though we're not getting it in America until June 10, 2022. The T. rex is holding a lot of cash in her tiny little hands because the film already made $16.7 million up through Thursday at the international box office, according to Variety.

This is the final film in the "Jurassic World" trilogy, though we could certainly see more stories about the dinosaurs in the future. In this one, the thunder lizards have been released into the larger world outside Isla Nublar, and they're wreaking havoc. They're also adapting. Blue has had a baby, and all sorts of chaos is caused by the idea that a raptor can breed.

"Jurassic World Dominion" is doing something many fans have been waiting a long time for. They've brought back the original screen trilogy from the first film, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. Returning for the completion of their stories are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. New cast members include DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie.