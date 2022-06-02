Thanos Creator Jim Starlin On Marvel Movies, A Dreadstar TV Show & More [Interview]

So I know you just had COVID. I hope you're feeling okay.

Yeah. I'm still highly contagious. You're probably going to die before the afternoon's over. No, I had it about three weeks ago and I've been testing negative for a week, so it wasn't too bad.

Well, that's good to hear. You seem to be ... Some people sit at these booths and they kind of have an air about them. You seem to really enjoy this. You seem to really love being with people. What's it like for you being here after the few years we had?

It's fun. I sit at a drawing board all day by myself, so when I get out and be around people I like to have fun and this is fun. I got a bit of a dour assistant this time, [gestures to his assistant], but she's ignoring me still.

I've seen quite a few people picking up your "Dreadstar" book here, man, and you said you got four more coming out.

Yes. "Dreadstar vs. The Inevitable" is next. Then, the next one is "Dreadstar vs. Dreadstar," and we're not sure what the titles for the last two are. I have the stories done.

I know you're not doing so much work for the big two [Marvel and DC] anymore, but, at this point in your career, what keeps you doing stuff like "Dreadstar?"

I like telling stories. I'm a storyteller. "Dreadstar" was a character I lived through for a decade in the 80s, and, basically, coming back to it was like going to a family reunion. It was fun doing the renovations on the characters. Just having a good time with it.

Obviously, at this point, the whole comic book movie boom isn't going away anytime soon. Marvel and DC are locked up at Warner Bros. and Disney. Do you, at some point, see a point where someone's going to come up to you and say, "Let's do a Dreadstar movie." How would you feel about that?

I'd say I'd rather do a "Dreadstar" TV series.

Oh really? Why is that? Why do you think it's a better fit for TV?

Especially with streaming, because it's a long story. It doesn't fit into even a three-hour format, easily. It's about a revolution. It's about an anarchist without a second act. Basically, I would rather see a streaming TV series with maybe a little bit less special effects than you would in a movie. I think the story, itself, would support multiple episodes rather than trying to squeeze it all into one or two movies, or three movies.