Abbott Elementary Was Nearly A Cartoon

Brunson's reasoning definitely makes sense, it seems like it would be easier to schedule voiceover work rather than committing to being on set, but it's interesting to think about how telling the story as a comedy could have completely changed major plot lines and characters. As it is right now, "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of well-meaning but unconventional teachers who work at a chronically underfunded elementary school.

They deal with difficult parents, bad budgeting, and snakes accidentally being released throughout the school. You know, normal school stuff. While the show is definitely chock full of ridiculous plot points, would it have taken an even more surreal spin if it was a cartoon and the sky was the limit? Would it even still be a mockumentary? While we can't know the answer to these questions, form does follow function, so the show would absolutely be different from the one you know and (probably) love.

So, enjoy the version of "Abbott Elementary" that you have, and don't think about the many alternate universes out there. They are unknowable and infinite. You can't think about the other presents, you have to live in this one. You know, why don't you put on another episode, that will calm your existential dread.