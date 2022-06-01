Joker Director Todd Phillips May Work On More DC Comics Projects For Warner Bros.

The recent upheaval over at Warner Bros., stemming from the studio's merger with Discovery that recently became official, is finally making its presence felt in their superhero franchise of DC characters. We recently received word that some major change would be coming under new CEO David Zaslav's leadership, as /Film's Ryan Scott outlined here with respect to their theatrical release ambitions. It was perhaps only a matter of time, but now it seems that this merger will begin to affect how the studio manages its valuable DC franchise.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter divulging all sorts of insider information on the new leadership structure at Warner Bros. Discovery, the issue of how exactly to move forward with their flagship superhero movies remains in question. One possible solution, apparently, involves recruiting the services of "Joker" director Todd Phillips to help out to a certain extent. The report describes this as an advisory role, though with the caveat that "he will not serve in an executive capacity."

Having guided the Joaquin Phoenix-starring standalone (and R-rated!) film to the tune of over $1 billion at the box office in 2019, it makes a certain amount of business sense to keep the director on in some sort of position to maximize their output from these movies. Creatively speaking, however? I can't hide that I'm not exactly a big fan of "Joker" and THR even includes the tidbit that the director behind "The Hangover" trilogy and "War Dogs" "...is not an expert on the broader DC universe."

What could go wrong!