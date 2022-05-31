Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter Starts Production, Takes Diane Keaton And Co. To Italy

"Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter" is taking everything audiences loved about "Book Club" (namely the cast and their infectious chemistry) but shipping it off to Italy which is just inherently better, no? All the best parts, but with better quality wine, lots of pasta, and no doubt, an incredible cottage with a glorious kitchen where lots of drama and self-growth will go down. Between this and the return of Nancy Meyer, it's about to be a very good time for mom-coms.

Not too much has been revealed about the plot, but most of the crucial details are front and center: the cast is back and on vacation. But there is one major detail still missing — hint hint, it's in the title. This announcement neglects to answer: what could possibly be a more life-changing piece of literature than "Fifty Shades of Grey"? The stimulating novel inspired the women to completely turn their lives around and they already beat us to the obvious punch by finishing the series in the first film, so what's next? Is it time to delve into the world of Sylvia Day? Or maybe take a gander at the "After" series? Or maybe they could reverse-engineer this thing and read "Twilight," the OG "Fifty Shades" love story? Better yet, they could go even deeper and just focus their energies on "Fifty Shades" fan-fiction! Or maybe there's just no time for reading with all the vistas and wine. Whatever they end up reading will end up solid fodder for more entertainment, but if the first film taught us anything, it's that being pushed outside of their comfort zones is for the best.

So far, no release date for "Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter" has been announced.