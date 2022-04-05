Nancy Meyers To Return To Directing After Seven-Year Absence With Netflix Comedy

In our time of need, Nancy Meyers has returned! The filmmaker behind some of the most comforting movies of all time has struck a deal with Netflix to write, direct and produce a new film for the streamer. Deadline has described the film as an ensemble comedy but otherwise, no information has been revealed in terms of casting, plot, or even a title. But of course, none of that matters because Meyers' name is more than enough to spark excitement! Without Nancy Meyers, the would be no "The Holiday," and without that movie's existence, the video of Jude Law saying "I am daddy" wouldn't be forever immortalized on the internet.

Over the past 40 years, writer/director Nancy Meyers has blessed us with favorites like "The Parent Trap," "Something's Gotta Give," and "The Intern" just to name a few. Her movies famously center on lightness, catharsis, and love, and through these stories, Meyers has crafted her own signature cinematic language. In terms of specifics, we don't know what to expect from the upcoming film but it's easy to imagine that turtlenecks and wine glasses will be abundant, likely with the backdrop of an all-too-important, breathtaking Nancy Meyers kitchen. How many kitchen islands will her latest female protagonist lean on? What will they bake in their ridiculously spacious oven? Details would certainly be nice, but I'm guessing we'll be on board no matter what.