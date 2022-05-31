Catching A Killer Trailer: The Topic True Crime Series Follows Investigations From Start To Finish [Exclusive]

Topic has provided /Film with the exclusive trailer for Season 1 of their true crime docuseries "Catching a Killer," which began airing on Channel 4 in the UK in June of 2017 and is finally making its way to North America. Streaming in the U.S. and Canada exclusively on Topic, the first two episodes will premiere on June 9, 2022, with three subsequent episodes released weekly.

Director Anna Hall was nominated for Best Director: Factual at the 2018 BAFTAs for her work on the debut episode "Catching a Killer: The Search for Natalie Hemming," which concerns a mother of three who mysteriously vanishes after breaking up with her abusive and controlling partner. Other cases covered in these first five episodes include an antiquarian book dealer named Adrian Greenwood seemingly murdered for a rare first edition copy of "The Wind in the Willows," an 18-year-old named Suhaib Mohammed shot through a window, a Hong Kong emigrant named Hang Yin Leung who dies after being beaten by robbers, and an author/retired teacher named Peter Farquhar whose body is exhumed two years after his death when suspicions are cast on his former partner.

Check out the trailer below!