Catching A Killer Trailer: The Topic True Crime Series Follows Investigations From Start To Finish [Exclusive]
Topic has provided /Film with the exclusive trailer for Season 1 of their true crime docuseries "Catching a Killer," which began airing on Channel 4 in the UK in June of 2017 and is finally making its way to North America. Streaming in the U.S. and Canada exclusively on Topic, the first two episodes will premiere on June 9, 2022, with three subsequent episodes released weekly.
Director Anna Hall was nominated for Best Director: Factual at the 2018 BAFTAs for her work on the debut episode "Catching a Killer: The Search for Natalie Hemming," which concerns a mother of three who mysteriously vanishes after breaking up with her abusive and controlling partner. Other cases covered in these first five episodes include an antiquarian book dealer named Adrian Greenwood seemingly murdered for a rare first edition copy of "The Wind in the Willows," an 18-year-old named Suhaib Mohammed shot through a window, a Hong Kong emigrant named Hang Yin Leung who dies after being beaten by robbers, and an author/retired teacher named Peter Farquhar whose body is exhumed two years after his death when suspicions are cast on his former partner.
Check out the trailer below!
Catching A Killer Season 1 Trailer
The true crime genre is more popular than ever, as evidenced by the numerous documentaries that have sprouted up on Netflix alone. Back in February, we debuted the trailer for "The Missing Children," another such series available on the streamer Topic.
Topic's "Catching a Killer" was produced for Channel 4 by the production company True Vision, which was founded in 1995 and specializes in socially-conscious documentary narratives. "Catching a Killer" is based on the investigations of the Thames Valley Police, one of the largest territorial police forces in England covering the southern counties of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire.
Hallmarks of a great true crime series include unusual cases with many twists and turns in the narrative, something this show appears to have in spades.
Here is the official synopsis:
With unprecedented 360-degree access, this innovative and ratings-winning series, deemed the "Real life Inspector Morse," follows major crime investigations from start to finish. Each documentary film is self-contained and follows the work of one major investigation – covering some of the most serious and challenging crimes facing this tri-county force. Beyond the blue flashing lights, how does a major crime investigation work? How do partner agencies come together to support a major investigation? And how much work really goes on behind the scenes to gain a successful outcome in court?