The Missing Children Trailer For Topic's Shocking Baby Trafficking Series [Exclusive]
Topic has provided /Film with the exclusive trailer for their upcoming true crime docuseries "The Missing Children." It follows the Irish mother and baby home scandal, focusing on the Tuam home where the remains of 796 babies were found buried in a septic tank. The streamer will be premiering the three-part series on their platform on March 3, 2022.
Hundreds of children died of neglect or were adopted — often illegally — from the notorious institution run by Bons Secours nuns. This documentary follows on the heels of the bill which was just passed this week allowing the recovery and identification of children at Tuam Mother and Baby Home, a huge development fought for by the families of victims shown in the series.
The Missing Children exclusive trailer
"The Missing Children" appears to be a harrowing and very necessary look at an event which rocked the foundation of Ireland's relationship with the Catholic Church, and poses an even more disturbing question: How many more children were lost to this unimaginably inhumane group of people? Despite its locality, this is a subject audiences outside of Ireland can certainly take an interest in to ponder the cruelty it took to perpetrate such acts.
This series comes from Topic, the streaming service from First Look Entertainment that launched in 2019 which focuses on thrillers, mysteries, dramas and documentaries from around the world, including Nordic-noir crime thriller "The Killing," Italian supernatural political drama "The Miracle," and Russia's paranormal mystery "Dead Mountain." Other Topic Originals include Oscar nominee "The Letter Room" starring Oscar Isaac, "Lambs of God" starring Ann Dowd, and BAFTA-nominee "The Virtues" starring Stephen Graham.
Here is the official synopsis:
40 years ago, thousands of children were snatched from unwed mothers in Ireland at the behest of the Catholic Church. The remains of 796 of them were found in a septic tank of a Mother and Baby home run by Catholic nuns – many more were trafficked to the US in forced adoptions, and thousands are still unaccounted for. How was this allowed to occur and who is to be held accountable?
"The Missing Children" is an extraordinary true crime story that exposes the Catholic Church's involvement in the trafficking, neglect and suspicious deaths of babies born to unwed mothers in Ireland. Weaving together shocking revelations about what happened to the children under the Bons Secours nuns, with the compelling present tense narrative of survivors searching for their families, the series shines a bright light on the hypocrisy and cruelty that occurred and seeks accountability within the systems that allowed it.