Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Online Now, If That's What You Want

Legend has it those "Harry Potter" movies are still chugging along, sans the whole Harry Potter bit. If you search your memory, you might recall a jaunty American adventure with an odd fella named Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and the occasional magical creature. If this is starting to ring a bell, it's probably because the Wizarding World prequel series "Fantastic Beasts" once had a place in fans' hearts, when it first arrived with its wondrous beasts in tow. But around its second entry, it pivoted to exploring the backstory of a young, hot Albus Dumbledore, retconning the past, and regrettably, shoehorning in Nazi references. So you're forgiven if you blocked the franchise from your brain before the third movie's release. Because among the few things people everywhere can agree upon, forgetting about "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" seems to be one of them.

After debuting in mid-April, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" limped into theaters with a record-low opening-weekend gross for the franchise. Things started out rough, with the film taking in $43 million domestically, which was a drop-off from the $62.1 million the previous film made in its first weekend. For any number of reasons (and there are many), moviegoers aren't flocking to screens to find out what Dumbledore's been hiding. When the movie first hit theaters, they were too busy vibing with the wholesome tales of a young Hedgehog. Now, the need for speed continued with a new chosen one. But for anyone who at least wants a glimpse of Jude Law's beautiful bearded face, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" made its streaming debut on HBO Max on Monday, May 30, after around six weeks in theaters. To celebrate, Warner Bros. dropped the first 10 minutes of the film on YouTube, which you can check out below.