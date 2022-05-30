The Longest Night Teaser: This Prison Is About To Break

Netflix hasn't been having the best go of things as of late, and as their competitors like Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ continue gaining new subscribers (as Netflix hemorrhages them), the original streaming giant is being forced to put in more effort to stand out in a crowded marketplace. While quality and quantity can both be argued until we're all blue in the face, there's one area that Netflix overwhelmingly dominates over the other streamers, and it's their international offerings. Of course, we all know that "Squid Game" helped push South Korean content into the homes of mainstream audiences who may not have pursued it otherwise, but some of the best series on the platform are non-American made.

"Money Heist" celebrated five extremely popular seasons, and while the premise of "The Longest Night" doesn't exactly allow itself for future seasons, the evocative teaser trailer gives the impression that it could be the next big Spanish-language series. The accessibility of streaming has allowed audiences to consume media without borders, and as long as people can heed "Parasite" director Bong Joon-Ho's hope that American audiences overcome "the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles," Netflix will continue to provide some of the best shows available.

"The Longest Night" will be available to stream on Netflix beginning July 8, 2022.