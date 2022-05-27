Emerald Fennell's Next Movie Saltburn Headed To Prime Video

Great news for anyone who has been thirsting for more information regarding "Promising Young Woman" writer/director Emerald Fennell's next project, "Saltburn." Fennell's "story of obsession" with a ridiculously talented cast of actors known for playing hot, mean people, as English aristocrats is reportedly in final negotiations with Amazon to pre-buy the rights to the film following Cannes. Principal photography is due to begin later this summer in the United Kingdom, with Rosamund Pike ("I Care A Lot," "Gone Girl"), Barry Keoghan ("The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "The Batman"), and Jacob Elordi ("Euphoria," "Deep Water") all set to star. Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is producing with Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, Robbie, and Fennell serving as producers.

Fennell took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman," so it's no shock that "Saltburn" has positioned itself as one of the most in-demand projects at Cannes. In addition to her feature work, Fennell also served as showrunner for the second season of "Killing Eve," which many fans consider to be one of the strongest in the entire run. Little has been made available in regards to what "Saltburn" is actually about, but Fennell's track record is strong enough to generate a highly competitive buzz around just about anything she does. I'm sure we will learn in later months just how much Amazon paid to obtain the rights to "Saltburn," and I imagine it wasn't cheap.