Rosamund Pike To Star In Emerald Fennell's Next Movie, Saltburn

The newest project from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell is heading our way, and Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl," "I Care A Lot," "The Wheel of Time") is leading the cast. Joining Pike are Jacob Elordi ("Euphoria") and Barry Keoghan ("The Killing of a Sacred Deer") because Emerald Fennell loves us and wants us to be happy.

The film, titled, "Saltburn," is said to be a story of "obsession." This gives us exactly zero insight as to what we can expect, but Pike, Elordi, and Keoghan are all exceptional performers when it comes to terrorizing their audiences with simultaneous allure, so there's a good chance that we're all going to have a moral crisis when we inevitably fall in love with characters that we know deep down are absolute monsters.

"Saltburn" is set to begin shooting sometime this summer in the U.K. with Fennell producing alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie of LuckyChap Entertainment. MRC is taking a package for "Saltburn" to Cannes next week, and it's anticipated that the project will generate a bit of a bidding war. This is Fennell's follow-up to her feature directorial debut "Promising Young Woman," one of the most acclaimed and controversial films of 2020. Fennell is also known for being one of the former showrunners of "Killing Eve," and is also writing the upcoming "Zatanna" film for Warner Bros. The film also marks the biggest role for Elordi in a feature film after his breakout role as the worst boyfriend in history on "Euphoria."