Ian McDiarmid Casts Doubt On Emperor Palpatine Appearing In Obi-Wan Kenobi

McDiarmid's comments leave open the possibility that the Emperor could return as a hologram in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," similar to how the character first appeared in "The Empire Strikes Back," since that would not technically be "in flesh and blood." However, by name-checking "A New Hope" and "Rogue One," McDiarmid seems to set the stage for the Emperor to be offscreen in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," maybe referred to in dialogue but not seen.

In all honesty, that's probably for the best. Enough time has passed now, with the "Star Wars" prequels, for nostalgia to set in and for people to be more forgiving of their flaws than they were in the past. Alas, the same can't be said for Disney's sequel trilogy, which — whatever you think of it — undeniably carries some fresh baggage.

McDiarmid was back onscreen as the Emperor just three years ago in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," where we learned that the character, now canonically named Sheev, was the grandfather of Rey (Daisy Ridley). For some viewers, seeing the Emperor again so soon might bring back some unwanted "Rise of Skywalker" memories in a way that could rain on McGregor and Christensen's parade a little. That said, McDiarmid gave us one of the best scenes in "Revenge of the Sith" with his recounting of the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise. So give it a few years, and maybe people will be able to look back on Palpatine's "Rise of Skywalker" appearance a bit more kindly. Or just put it out of mind altogether and be ready for an Emperor reunion.