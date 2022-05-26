Jurassic World Dominion Featurette: Women Inherit The Earth

The final film in the second "Jurassic Park" trilogy is almost in theaters. With the return of original trilogy cast members Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in "Jurassic World Dominion," fans have been looking back at the groundbreaking first film. We all remember Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm saying, "Life ... uh ... finds a way" and his chaos theory, but for me, the best line has always been Dern's Ellie Sattler saying, "Woman inherits the earth." When that film came out, I was little, but seeing a character like Ellie, a scientist and a physically strong woman, was really pivotal for me. I'm certainly not alone.

Today Universal Pictures has put out a featurette for "Jurassic World Dominion" that features the women of the new film, including Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Isabella Sermon, talking about that line, what Ellie meant to them, and the powerful characters we're going to see. The most interesting part of all of this is Howard discussing how all of these women in the new film are strong, but that they're all different. Ellie is a smart, thoughtful woman. Isabella is brave and clever. DeWanda Wise's new character Kayla should be cast as the next Indiana Jones-type character, going by that first shot of her in the trailer, and Claire Dearing is resilient, but very flawed in her past decisions.