Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Knows Who Should Direct The Next Movie In The Franchise

Trevorrow told the site that his pick for the next "Jurassic" director is Howard:

"She knows I want that, so I'm not going to pretend. Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a 'Jurassic' movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us."

Howard responded by saying, "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty." Perhaps, but she clearly has the directing chops for it. Not only are her "Mandalorian" and "Boba Fett" episodes wonderful, but her documentary "Dads" is as well. Most people won't be surprised if it's announced that Howard has been given a "Star Wars" series or a film at Star Wars Celebration this weekend. She hasn't completed a feature yet, but she has already proven that she can take a piece of a popular and complex franchise and make it stand out in a powerful way. It would be lovely to see her take on what happens next in the "Jurassic" universe. No matter what the studio or anyone else says, dinosaurs are popular, and it would be surprising if this is the last we see of them.

Here is the official synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"

Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

"Jurassic World Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.