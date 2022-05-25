Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Knows Who Should Direct The Next Movie In The Franchise
In the new chapter of the "Jurassic World" franchise, dinosaurs have expanded beyond the water's edge of Isla Nublar and are now all over the world. Humans and dinosaurs are going to have to find a way to co-exist. Though "Jurassic World Dominion" is the final film in the second "Jurassic Park" trilogy, there could certainly be more to the story. If we get another film, or even another trilogy, someone is going to have to helm the pic, and "Jurassic World Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow has a great choice for the spot, according to Variety.
His pick for the director's chair is none other than Bryce Dallas Howard, who is reprising the role of Claire Dearing in the upcoming final film in the dino-trilogy. It's no surprise that she's be considered, even if it's just a discussion right now. Howard directed the two best episodes of the Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" ("Sanctuary" in season 1 and "The Heiress" in season 2), and "The Book of Boba Fett" episode "The Return of the Mandalorian." Those episodes have been very well-received, and Howard is already set to direct the remake of "The Flight of the Navigator" for Disney+.
In the director's chair
Trevorrow told the site that his pick for the next "Jurassic" director is Howard:
"She knows I want that, so I'm not going to pretend. Bryce actually can direct whatever she wants, and if she would ever make that choice to come and make a 'Jurassic' movie, we would consider that a tremendous privilege for us."
Howard responded by saying, "Oh my gosh, Colin actually said that out loud? That is so naughty." Perhaps, but she clearly has the directing chops for it. Not only are her "Mandalorian" and "Boba Fett" episodes wonderful, but her documentary "Dads" is as well. Most people won't be surprised if it's announced that Howard has been given a "Star Wars" series or a film at Star Wars Celebration this weekend. She hasn't completed a feature yet, but she has already proven that she can take a piece of a popular and complex franchise and make it stand out in a powerful way. It would be lovely to see her take on what happens next in the "Jurassic" universe. No matter what the studio or anyone else says, dinosaurs are popular, and it would be surprising if this is the last we see of them.
Here is the official synopsis for "Jurassic World Dominion:"
Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.
"Jurassic World Dominion" will hit theaters on June 10, 2022.