A24 And Neon Pick Up New Films From Cannes

Cannes might be a beautiful French town that is overrun by celebrities and movie execs once a year, but it's also basically a film industry shopping mall. Besides hosting hip screenings of all the cool movies you want to see, the film market is a place where studios wheel, deal, and procure all sorts of hot films. Imagine if the Sears at your local (probably dead) shopping mall was the latest Ruben Östlund film, or if the Macy's was an enticing directorial debut, and you've basically got the picture.

And man are the deals coming along. Some fresh news off of the Cannes circuit includes Neon snapping up a film by the aforementioned Ruben Östlund and A24 going all in on Charlotte Wells' directorial debut, both of which sound like interesting buys, even if they are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Östlund, the director behind "Force Majeure" and "The Square" won a Palme d'Or in 2017, so it's not surprising that his upcoming film was picked up. Titled the "Triangle of Sadness," his latest project follows a Marxist who is the captains a cruise full of rich people. The film stars Woody Harrelson as the Marxist captain, which has been a delightful sentence to type. Besides Harrelson Östlund, the film is produced by Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober and it's received some stellar reviews from the Cannes crowd.