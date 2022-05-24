"Our first goal was to not ruin the TV show." With "The Bob's Burgers Movie" heading to theaters this weekend, creator and co-director/writer Loren Bouchard met with the Oscars team to discuss what it was like making the movie at the same time as the original series continued to run on TV. The creative team strived to make sure the movie could stand on its own for those who may not know the intricate story beats from the last 12 seasons of the series, but they also ensured that it fits in the world established by the show so that continuity isn't impacted.

Animation is the heart of everything Loren Bouchard has made, and while he's a big fan of live-action, he said he has no desire to ever tell stories in a live-action format, because he loves the possibility of building worlds through animation. "Animation's like a magic trick," said Bouchard. "Bob's Burgers" has been dazzling audiences for over a decade, and their venture to the big screen is no exception. Hey, Academy! If you can read this, please remember that animation is not just for kids and think about "The Bob's Burgers Movie" for "Best Animated Feature." OKAY, THANKS!