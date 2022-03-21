Moon Knight Hired Oscar Isaac's Brother To Help Act Out The Split Personalities On Set

According to Isaac, Hernandez would come in and play either Stephen or Mark, going so far as to perform both accents depending on which character he needed to be in the scene. "That was really helpful to have someone who is not only a great actor, but also shares my DNA to play off of," Isaac said. The challenging nature of portraying someone like Marc Spector with authenticity may have been what drew Isaac to the project in the first place, but ultimately seemed to be one of the hardest aspects to tackle.

"That was something I didn't anticipate — was how technically demanding that was going to be of having to ... show up and decide which character I was going to play first and then try to block that out, give my brother notes, and then do the scene, and then switch characters, and then figure it out."

Having Isaac's brother there was a godsend, because it allowed him to actually interact with "himself." As he put it:

"One of the most fun things about acting is acting opposite somebody and letting something spontaneous happen that you didn't expect, but there wasn't really an opportunity to do that–still having to try to find what makes it feel spontaneous and not all planned out–so that was challenging."

With everything needing to be structured in a way that would allow the editors to showcase Isaac acting with, well, Isaac, having his brother there allowed for natural reactions and a target for delivery.

"Moon Knight" will be available to stream on Disney+ starting March 30, 2022.