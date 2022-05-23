New Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Spot Ramps Up The Drama

The floodgates on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" are well on their way to opening in full, at least as far as Lucasfilm's usually tight hold on "Star Wars" spoilers is concerned. When J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" was first set to release in 2015, it took months (if not years) to learn basic facts like the mere names of all the main characters involved in the story.

While secrecy surrounding the franchise's future endeavors in the years ahead remains at typically heightened levels, the studio thankfully realized that the release of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+ allowed the opportunity to use the return of actor Hayden Christensen as an appealing carrot on a stick to draw viewers in — not a state secret to be guarded at all costs. Yes, we know that Darth Vader will be back in some form to haunt Ewan McGregor's older and more jaded Jedi exile, while Obi-Wan himself is apparently dealing with some fascinating handicaps of his own. It all threads the needle between "spoilers" and holding back on the most exciting reveals, which will no doubt be in store for us once the series debuts.

Until then, however, we have another batch of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" footage to help keep the ravenous fanbase satiated a little while longer. The official Twitter account for the upcoming Disney+ series released a new TV spot ahead of the show's release later this week. Though light on any actual reveals, it doesn't take a "Star Wars" expert to pick up on some of the teases that this footage has in store. Check it out below!