George Miller Says Three Thousand Years Of Longing Has A Guaranteed Wide Theatrical Release

If you love George Miller, or if you just want to see Idris Elba as a genie in a bathrobe opposite Tilda Swinton, you'll undoubtedly want to see the new film "Three Thousand Years of Longing." And just in case the "playing only in movie theaters" tag at the end of the first trailer wasn't indication enough, Miller has now confirmed that the place to see the movie first will be theaters.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing" made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, and our own review of the film was positive, calling it "a fantastic and poignant story about storytelling, longing, and love." The film marks Miller's first since "Mad Max: Fury Road," which ranked high on /Film's list of the best movies of the 2010s. "Fury Road" came out in 2015, however, and the ensuing rise of streaming services, coupled with the pandemic, have shortened the theatrical windows for many films to the point where some of them only have a limited or simultaneous release.

Though Amazon recently acquired MGM, one of the main production companies behind "Three Thousand Years of Longing," don't expect to see it immediately drop on Prime Video. Speaking to Variety at Cannes, Miller said: