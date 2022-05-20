Benedict Cumberbatch To Star In Period Drama The Hood From Paul Greengrass

Taking a break from messing with the multiverse and having his day ruined by young men named Peter, Benedict Cumberbatch has lined up a new project with a celebrated director. The "Doctor Strange" and "The Power of the Dog" actor is teaming up with filmmaker Paul Greengrass ("The Bourne Ultimatum," "Captain Phillips," "News of the World") to make "The Hood," a movie about England's Peasants' Revolt. Greengrass will direct the film based on his original script and is shopping the package around to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Per Deadline, "The Hood" is being described as "an action drama that is best likened to 'Braveheart,' and 'Gladiator.'" The Peasants' Revolt, aka Wat Tyler's Rebellion or the Great Rising, was a revolt that took place across England in 1381. It was brought about by several factors, including the lingering effects of the Black Death, rising taxes to cover England's expenses from the Hundred Year War, and a general demand for much-needed reforms to the country's social systems at the time. Cumberbatch is said to be playing a farmer in the film, although it's certainly possible he's really portraying the rebel leader Wat Tyler (who was probably 40 when the revolt got underway, although the historical record is a little unclear in that respect).