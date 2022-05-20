Heartstopper Gets A Two-Season Renewal At Netflix

The first season covers the first two volumes of the graphic novel series, which currently consists of four total. While Oseman hasn't shared how many novels are planned overall, at this rate the series could easily capture the story thus far in three seasons and even surpass the novels

As anyone who has tried to get their hands on the "Heartstopper" graphic novels can attest, the entire series has blown the hell up since dropping on Netflix. After the eight-episode season debuted in April 2022, the novel's weekly book sales shot up by 1700% in the U.S., and Volume 1 has become the number one YA fiction book in the U.S. As for the series itself, it maintains a 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and the internet is abuzz with love for the show — stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke have amassed millions of new followers on social media, and everything from Twitter to TikTok is flooded with "Heartstopper" chatter, memes, and praise.

Even Google is obsessed with "Heartstopper"! The search engine recently revealed an adorable Easter egg for fans — if you search the cast or title of the series, pink and green leaves will float across the screen as a nod to the animations featured in the series. Needless to say, the whole world is falling head over heels for Nick and Charlie's love story, so no wonder Netflix was quick with the renewal news.