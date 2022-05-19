Edge Of Tomorrow 4K Will Live. Die. Repeat. In July

Tom Cruise fever is sweeping the globe, folks. Not only can the French apparently not get enough of the movie star, awarding him a Palme d'Or prize at Cannes ahead of the buzzy release of "Top Gun: Maverick," but more importantly, we, as a species are just about to mark the 5th anniversary of the iconic Dark Universe franchise. It may not have ever made it past its very first movie, with 2017's "The Mummy" killing the planned cinematic universe of Universal Monsters in its cradle, but it'll always live on in our hearts. Of that, Tom Cruise can forever remain proud!

In all seriousness, one underrated movie in the actor's career is Doug Liman's "Edge of Tomorrow." Ultimately hamstrung by a woefully generic title and a marketing campaign that did the "Groundhog Day"-esque time loop movie no favors whatsoever, the action flick starring Cruise and Emily Blunt as futuristic mech-soldiers deployed against formidable extraterrestrial foes nevertheless gained a passionate fanbase once the film had its home video and VOD release. Rumors of a sequel have abounded for years and, unfortunately, will have to remain as such for another day.

But today does bring us some good news, at least. The sci-fi flick, since rebranded to the more personality-driven "Live. Die. Repeat." title, is getting a timely upgrade with a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release for the very first time. Check out all the details below.