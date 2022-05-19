Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow Played John Williams Music On Set
Music is a universal language. Even if a song contains lyrics that you don't understand, you still know how that song can make you feel. That's why when music is tied to milestone moments in your life, you can be teleported back to that moment with one drop of the needle on your record player. Or one quick search on Spotify. We're not here to judge how you listen to music.
In a number of cases, a score or a soundtrack can define a film for many people. When it comes to movies, there are many pieces of music that will transport you back to the theater to relive your favorite cinematic moments and how they made you feel. For "Star Wars," that music is undoubtedly the iconic score created by John Williams, which has become synonymous with the franchise. And though a number of talented musicians have brought their talents to a galaxy far, far away over the past fifteen years, the legendary composer still remains an integral part of the beloved series.
For example, not only did the 90-year-old pianist return to craft the opening theme for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but director Deborah Chow also used Williams' music to set the mood during the production process.
Tales of a Jedi Knight
During the virtual press conference for the upcoming "Star Wars" series that sees Ewan McGregor reprise his fan-favorite role from the prequels, Chow revealed that they would play music on set while shooting action scenes. Naturally, the music of John Williams was the go-to playlist of choice. Actor Moses Ingram, who plays the villainous Inquisitor Reva in the show, shared how the music enhanced the experience and made the performers feel larger than life. Chow shared that this was exactly the outcome they were looking for.
"That was the big reason we did it. The music obviously brings the emotional component. What John Williams has done is so inexplicably tied [to the franchise]. It is "Star Wars." We put it on and all of a sudden I see Moses grow two inches taller. Everybody responds to it."
Despite Williams being a treat to those on set, fans at home will also get to respond to some of the maestro's music when the series drops as well. Though Natalie Holt was tasked with composing the score for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" after breaking out with her enchanting music for "Loki" season one, Williams did provide an original theme for the Jedi Master's headlining adventure that will act as the main title for the show. Considering the fact that Old Ben was the only character that Williams didn't create a theme for in the original movie, this is a very nice full-circle moment for him and a gift for us to unwrap very soon.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.