Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow Played John Williams Music On Set

Music is a universal language. Even if a song contains lyrics that you don't understand, you still know how that song can make you feel. That's why when music is tied to milestone moments in your life, you can be teleported back to that moment with one drop of the needle on your record player. Or one quick search on Spotify. We're not here to judge how you listen to music.

In a number of cases, a score or a soundtrack can define a film for many people. When it comes to movies, there are many pieces of music that will transport you back to the theater to relive your favorite cinematic moments and how they made you feel. For "Star Wars," that music is undoubtedly the iconic score created by John Williams, which has become synonymous with the franchise. And though a number of talented musicians have brought their talents to a galaxy far, far away over the past fifteen years, the legendary composer still remains an integral part of the beloved series.

For example, not only did the 90-year-old pianist return to craft the opening theme for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," but director Deborah Chow also used Williams' music to set the mood during the production process.