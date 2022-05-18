An Episode From Love, Death + Robots Season 3 Is Available To Watch Now

Season 3 of Netflix's "Love, Death + Robots" doesn't drop until this Friday, May 20, 2022, but it seems the folks at the massive streamer couldn't help but drop an episode early.

Surely, you know about "Love, Death + Robots" by now, but on the off chance you've missed out, it's a series of animated shorts produced by Tim Miller ("Deadpool") and David Fincher ("The Social Network," "Zodiac," "Mindhunter"... pretty much all great things, really). These shorts can be about anything. There have been episodes about werewolves fighting, aliens attacking, hard sci-fi noir, and battle monsters being piloted by human controllers.

Then there are the "Three Robots" shorts, which are based on the story by John Scalzi, and feature (you guessed it) three robots as they go on a tour through the remains of human civilization. It's like a vacation for these droids. Well, these goofballs are back again for this new episode that continues their adventures picking through humanity's remains and you can watch it right this very second.

Voiced by Josh Brener, Gary Anthony Williams, and an actual computer voice program, these three bots are back and ready to continue their exploration of us weird humans who couldn't get their act together and let everything fall into ruin.