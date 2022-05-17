Director Rachel Talalay Confirms Doctor Who Return For 60th Anniversary

Director Rachel Talalay is coming back to "Doctor Who!" She confirmed the news on Twitter with some symbols that fans get immediately; two blue hearts (Tardis blue, and of course, the Doctor has two hearts) with a plus sign and a clapboard. She's back, friends, and that means the 60th anniversary special is going to be amazing.

💙💙+🎬 — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) May 17, 2022

Just last week we got the info about the upcoming Fourteenth Doctor. Taking on the latest version of the Time Lord is Ncuti Gatwa, who starred in the Netflix series "Sex Education." He's also the first Black actor to play the role and will make his debut in the special.

Talalay's episodes of "Doctor Who" are some of the best out there, including series 8's "Dark Water," and "Death in Heaven," and series 9's "Heaven Sent" and "Hell Bent." "Heaven Sent" actually inspired the chapter I co-wrote for the book "Doctor Who Psychology: A Madman with a Box." It's a gorgeous and harrowing meditation on grief and acceptance, and it will absolutely gut you when you watch. Talalay also directed the series 10 episodes "World Enough and Time," and "The Doctor Falls," and the 2017 Christmas special "Twice Upon a Time."