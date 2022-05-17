Superhero Bits: New Thor: Love And Thunder Photo, A Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special & More

Given that the Arrowverse (if not The CW as it currently exists entirely) seems to be winding down, "Crisis On Infinite Earths" may well go down as the final, major crossover event for these various shows. It turns out that the massive crossover could have seen Brenton Thwaites, of "Titans" fame, bring his version of Nightwing to the Arrowverse. However, in a new interview with Cosmic Circus, the actor explains why he turned the offer down.

"It's a different deal thing, right? If you crossover to a different show, they treat it like a different job, and you know you gotta fly to that place, although the studio and whoever's in charge will make it work, I feel like... you know, you get a choice, right? You get a choice to read the script, to study the project and, you know, to be a part of what you want to be a part of; and it was just not something that I wanted to do at the time. I mean, whether I believed that it should cross over or not, it's not really beside the point, I just think that Titans is such a unique show, the way it looks, the way it feels, the characters, and I kind of... I don't know, I selfishly want to preserve, you know, the uniqueness of that."

So there we have it, DC fans. "Titans" is going to stay "Titans," so long as Thwaites has his way.