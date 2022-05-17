Superhero Bits: New Thor: Love And Thunder Photo, A Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special & More
Conan the Barbarian's time with Marvel has come to an end, for now
King Conan #6 Cover— Mahmud Asrar ⚔️👑 (@MahmudAsrar) February 27, 2022
Drawn by me, coloured by @COLORnMATT pic.twitter.com/WeE47dqfKE
As reported by the folks at GamesRadar, July's "King Conan" #6 (check out the cover art above) is set to conclude the character's current tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics. "This July, Jason Aaron's epic King Conan #6 will mark the end of Marvel Comics' new adventures into the Hyborian Age," a statement from the publisher reads. Marvel hasn't said so outright but it seems that the license for the character may have expired once again. The publisher previously published "Conan" comics from the 70s through the 90s before losing the rights, regaining them once again in 2019. A short trip this time around, to be certain. One thing that remains unclear is what will happen with the upcoming "Savage Avengers" comic book series, which counts Conan as one of its members.
Nightwing actor turned down a Crisis On Infinite Earths cameo, here's why
Given that the Arrowverse (if not The CW as it currently exists entirely) seems to be winding down, "Crisis On Infinite Earths" may well go down as the final, major crossover event for these various shows. It turns out that the massive crossover could have seen Brenton Thwaites, of "Titans" fame, bring his version of Nightwing to the Arrowverse. However, in a new interview with Cosmic Circus, the actor explains why he turned the offer down.
"It's a different deal thing, right? If you crossover to a different show, they treat it like a different job, and you know you gotta fly to that place, although the studio and whoever's in charge will make it work, I feel like... you know, you get a choice, right? You get a choice to read the script, to study the project and, you know, to be a part of what you want to be a part of; and it was just not something that I wanted to do at the time. I mean, whether I believed that it should cross over or not, it's not really beside the point, I just think that Titans is such a unique show, the way it looks, the way it feels, the characters, and I kind of... I don't know, I selfishly want to preserve, you know, the uniqueness of that."
So there we have it, DC fans. "Titans" is going to stay "Titans," so long as Thwaites has his way.
Is Captain Carter getting her very own solo project in the MCU?
What's the time? It's rumor time! Towards the end of the above video, which comes from the folks at The DisInsider, it is suggested that none other than Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter, seen in "What If...?" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," may well be getting her own MCU project of some kind. During the video, it is stated that "we are hearing not for sure if it's a series, but we're hearing a Captain Carter live-action series. Series or movie, but something is in the works, live-action will be coming." Again, this is only a rumor for the time being but it's one that would make an awful lot of sense. Certainly something to pay attention to in the coming weeks/months. Stay tuned.
Marvel's Echo series gets an official synopsis
We got word earlier today that Marvel's "Echo" show, which will see Alaqua Cox reprising her role from "Hawkeye," is officially in production. Well, along with that news came the first plot details from the show in the form of a brief plot synopsis. So, what can we expect next year on Disney+? The logline reads as follows:
Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.
That is a bit vague but it's clear this will be picking up in the aftermath of "Hawkeye." As for who else might show up and get in on the action? We shall see next year.
Anson Mount breaks silence on Black Bolt return
Finally able to discuss this w/out providing too many spoilers. Getting the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor & joy to finally work w/ Sam Raime who reached out to engage me on how best to do this. Beyond grateful for the experience 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aRIwr8A4E7— Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 17, 2022
One of the most unexpected moments in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" comes when Black Bolt is revealed as a member of the Illuminati, and it's none other than Anson Mount playing the role as he previously did in the short-lived, much-maligned "Inhumans" TV show. As we can see, the actor has finally broken his silence (pun intended!) regarding his return to the role within the MCU. While he didn't get into spoiler territory for those who haven't seen it yet, the man is getting to breathe a sigh of relief as he's surely had to keep this secret for some time. He also decided to include some artwork of the character to go along with his post. Mount, for what it's worth, seems quite happy he had the chance to have another crack at this one.
Pierce Brosnan shared new look at Dr. Fate from Black Adam
DC's "Black Adam" movie is finally coming later this year and, as we learned recently, reshoots are currently underway. Perhaps not coincidentally, Pierce Brosnan has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at his character Dr. Fate, who will be appearing as a member of the Justice Society in the film. Does this mean Brosnan is partaking in these reshoots? It doesn't really matter either way because we all win when Brosnan is having fun with his work, and the man is going to be a mystical superhero in a cape this time around. What's not to love?
Is the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast reuniting?
And today brings us yet another big rumor, one that needs to be taken with an even bigger grain of salt, I must admit. As reported by The Illuminerdi, the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" original cast members may be reuniting for a 30th-anniversary special. The show, which originally debuted in 1993, is indeed celebrating its 30th birthday next year and the report indicates that all of the original actors have been approached to return for a special of some kind. It remains unclear if they will all sign on and what form this special would take. It's also uncertain where the special would land, though Netflix seems like a safe bet, given their investment in the "Power Rangers" franchise. This could be a big boost of nostalgia for 90s kids though, so be on the lookout.
Director David F. Sandberg shares amazing stories from the Shazam 2 set
Let it never be said that David F. Sandberg doesn't have a sense of humor. The director behind "Shazam!" and the upcoming sequel, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" has revealed a couple of real stories from the set that occurred during filming. The filmmaker has decided not only to share these stories but to animate them like a comic strip and share them on Instagram. The first one (above) has to do with Helen Mirren, who joins the cast for the sequel. The second, which you can check out by clicking here, involves a cat. Both are well worth your time.
Check out Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder
Lastly, today brings us a brand new, official image from "Thor: Love and Thunder" that was shared by the folks at Marvel. It sees Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson sharing the screen with one another as the Mighty Thor and Valkyrie. Portman will be reprising her role as Jane Foster for the first time since "The Dark World" but this time, she's taking up the mantle as our new Thor. As we can see, she beefed up for the role in a big bad way. But where are they in this photo? What's she doing with Valkyrie? How much can she bench? All good questions that may or may not be answered in due time.