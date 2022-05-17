The Beatles: Get Back Is Finally Getting A Blu-Ray Release

One of the more frustrating aspects of the streaming era is that often media that debuts on streaming never makes the transition to physical copies. Anyone who wants to check out a movie or series that debuted on streaming has to keep their subscription active for any rewatches, and that's a bummer, plus anyone who doesn't have streaming access is out of luck. Thankfully, at least one recent streaming hit is coming to Blu-ray: "The Beatles: Get Back"! Director Peter Jackson's lovingly remastered and edited documentary series about the creation of the Beatles' album "Let It Be" and their famous final performance together is an incredible feat of filmmaking, and now it's one you can own for yourself.

"The Beatles: Get Back" will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on July 12, 2022, wherever media is sold, so you can hang out with the Fab Four again and again.