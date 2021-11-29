The Beatles: Get Back Featurette: Peter Jackson Wanted A 'More Accurate Account' Of The End Of The Band

I think one of the biggest takeaways from the docuseries is how much fun everyone seems to be having. I was mostly stunned by John Lennon's laughter, though I'm not sure why. Maybe it's because so much of the narrative I've gotten since I was little was that Lennon and Yoko Ono were responsible for the break-up. I'm not sure how different it was if you were alive when it was all happening, but that's been my experience. You can see some of the moments I'm talking about in the featurette.

If you haven't watched it yet and you're a music fan, the wildest part of the entire thing is seeing how fast and how casually the songs are written. I'm telling you, in the first episode, watching the few moments it takes Paul McCartney to come up with "Get Back," and how Lennon just appears, says nothing, and joins in is one of the coolest things on the small screen.

"The Beatles: Get Back" is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.