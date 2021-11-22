The Beatles: Get Back: 10 Things We Learned From Peter Jackson Himself

The filmmaker is totally aware of the historical significance of this footage — and how what it shows will reframe the Beatles' breakup in the world's mind forever. That said, he wanted to steer clear of the somber and sad vibe of "Let It Be" and really highlight the fun of this period.

"Every negative thing you could imagine over the years has been sort of written, described about these sessions. And so, that's sort of what I was expecting to see. Now, I did say to them, I said, "Look, if this is as miserable as what it's supposed to be, I'm not gonna wanna make a movie of it. But I'll need to see it." Because there's no way I was gonna take a bunch of miserable Beatles footage and try to, you know, make a happy film. And I wasn't gonna make a miserable film. So, I was a bit dreading it a little bit, 'cause I kept thinking in the back of my mind, a little voice in my head was going like, 'If that footage of 'Let It Be,' the movie 'Let It Be,' is what they allowed to be seen, what did they not want the world to see?'" "I'm watching it and I was laughing. And I thought it was unbelievable, I can't believe I'm seeing, you know, Paul compose Get Back. God, this is incredible. You know, it was day by day, 22 days go by, got about through about half of it and, you know, there was certainly... George leaves at some stage and, you know, things are going wrong and they're trying to work it out, but that happens. That's just life, you know, that's not The Beatles breaking up. That's just, you know, an ambitious project that was probably overly ambitious and things are going wrong."

Speaking of reframing the narrative, Jackson spent a great deal of time discussing how this footage totally dispels the myth that Yoko Ono was a tumultuous presence in the studio, constantly getting in the way and distracting John Lennon from his job. "It's interesting, when you're as famous as The Beatles, everything that gets reported and written about it in the passing of time it becomes a sort of a myth. It's either black or it's white, you know? Yoko is either not in the studio or she's in the studio breaking up the band. It's either one or the other," he said before noting, "She doesn't interfere [in the studio]. She knits, she writes, she does some art, she's there with John. She never, ever interferes. She's very respectful of them. It is what it is and it's just human beings."

This is probably some of the most eye-opening stuff to come out of this series — and it really is heartening, along with the fact that the group is really not at odds with one another like the age-old story told us. It's a strange beauty to watch and it will certainly be an experience for fans to see for themselves what was really going on at Saville Row.