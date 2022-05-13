Stephanie Beatriz Joins Peacock's Twisted Metal TV Series

Kitao Sakurai ("The Eric Andre Show") will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series, and it's described as a "live action-comedy." The "Twisted Metal" game series is based in the world of action horror-comedy, with plenty of weird jokes and homages to horror tropes, so the comedic tone will be perfectly in-line with the source material. Sure, there are some truly terrifying competitors in the games, like the creepy clown Sweet Tooth, but the series has always had a funhouse feel to it more than something intended to inspire real fear. Will Arnett and Marc Forman from Electric Avenue, which produces Arnett's "Murderville," will also executive produce. That's a lot of funny people behind the scenes, so you should expect some serious laughs, and not just Sweet Tooth's chilling chuckles.

Michael Jonathan Smith ("Cobra Kai") will write the series and serve as showrunner and executive producer. "Cobra Kai" found the perfect formula for mixing nostalgia, action, drama, and laughs, so hopefully "Twisted Metal" can get similarly authentic treatment. Beatriz's character Quiet isn't one of the drivers from the games, and there's no hint of a competition yet, but hopefully "Twisted Metal" doesn't make the same mistake that the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" movie did and not include the very thing the game is based around. Quiet is a "ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano," which sounds pretty cool. She came from a "community that oppressed her into silence," and she sets out on a path of revenge, forming an unusual and occasionally hostile relationship with John Doe, who delivers supplies from one post-apocalyptic outpost to the next in his milk truck.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Twisted Metal", a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool," "Zombieland") about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

The series is set to debut on Peacock, though there's no release date just yet. Keep your wheels greased and your eyes peeled, because this one's going to be a lot of high-octane fun.