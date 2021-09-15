Anthony Mackie To Star In Twisted Metal Series From PlayStation And Sony TV

Anthony Mackie may have just found himself at the forefront of another big franchise. The actor, best known for his work as Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now set to lead the upcoming "Twisted Metal" TV show. So, we can expect to see Mackie driving in weaponized vehicles and blowing up people real good.

According to Variety, Mackie will star in the lead role as John Doe. Mackie is also set to serve as a producer on the series. His character is described as "a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, Doe gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat."

"Twisted Metal" hails from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool," "Zombieland") came up with the original take on the video game series. Michael Jonathan Smith ("Cobra Kai") is set to write and executive produce the show. It will be a half-hour series, though no network or streaming service is attached just yet. But Sony is said to be high on the project and will shop it around shortly:

"We're thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we're creating," said Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Productions.