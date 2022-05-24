Top Gun: Maverick's Bashir Salahuddin And Charles Parnell Tell Us What They Learned From Tom Cruise [Interview]

Was there a particularly impactful moment on set for you?

Parnell: Well, my first day was pretty impactful because I had all these thoughts in my head and all this nervousness built up. And then I was the focus of the first day, and I had to do the introducing Maverick scene, right off. I come to work, I do it a few times. And Tom's not supposed to be there. And then I find out that he is behind the curtain, and he's going to come out fully dressed, and then walk in after I introduce him, just like you're going to see in the film. But nobody knew except me.

And he walks in, and all the cadets are — they're usually ready to slouch once they call cut. And they hear footsteps, and they're looking. Everybody straightens up all of a sudden. So I got to witness this on my first day. And then he goes to the podium and does his speech as Maverick. And I hadn't met him yet, because I missed the table read. So I'm looking at that. They yell, "Cut." And he drops it: "Hey, Charles. It's so good to have you here." He went from Maverick to Tom Cruise, and then there he was with me. And I was like, "Whoa. Whoa."

Everyone in the cast that I've spoken to has talked about something they learned from Tom Cruise. Is there something you learned from him that you'd like to share?

Parnell: One thing that I love about working with him is everything he does, he keeps the audience in mind. Every move, every stunt, every line. How is it going to affect the audience? How is it going to move the story forward? And his focus on that — because sometimes as an actor, you get caught up in, "What is my character doing? What is this?" I mean, he does all of that, too, but in the end, it's like, "How is it going to affect the audience? Is this going to have the effect that I'm looking for? Are they going to have an amazing time?" That was amazing, to just see his commitment to that every day.

Salahuddin: I just learned how much of a student of film he is, and how important it is to the filmmaking process. He's really educated himself on every aspect of filming, and I mean everything from cameras to the costumes, he knows them. So that's part and parcel of how important it is to him. I think it goes a small way to explaining his longevity. Everything matters when folks spend their money to come see a movie. He knows that's sacred and he wants to make sure they get bang for their buck.