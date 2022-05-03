Here's How You Can Catch An Early Screening Of Top Gun: Maverick

Ticketholders will each get a commemorative gift at their screening in the form of a limited edition Maverick Enamel Helmet Pin. Theaters will also be handing out special Collector's Prints designed by artist Doaly. And, if this means anything to you, there's also some sort of "Top Gun" NFT available depending on which exhibitor you purchase tickets from, because everything is unfortunately an NFT now.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is one of many highly anticipated films that's been on the horizon for ages now, as it was filmed way back in 2018 and delayed several times, first to allow more time for post-production work, and later due to the limitations pandemic-era restrictions would put on the release. It's hard to believe the sequel to the '80s favorite is finally here, but with tickets on sale, it seems it's finally ready to take flight.

The new film follows Tom Cruise's Maverick as he trains a group of young pilots including Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend "Goose" (Anthony Edwards in the original film). Thirty years into his career, Maverick is happy as a test pilot but unwilling to seek any promotion that would keep him from the skies. His future starts to look a lot different, though, when he ends up training Bradshaw and other new recruits for "a specialized mission the likes of which no pilot has ever seen." Here's the rest of the official synopsis:

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

So, someone's definitely going to die, right? If you catch the film on "Top Gun Tuesday," just make sure to keep its spoilers under wraps until the rest of the world catches up with it on Friday.

"Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters on May 27, 2022.