The Deer King Trailer: A Fantasy Epic From The Animator Behind Spirited Away

If you go wild over the animation in movies like "Your Name," "Paprika," and "Spirited Away," then I highly recommend you 1) Immediately scroll down to the trailer in this article and 2) Start blocking out your July weekends. I write all of this because "The Deer King" is hitting theaters in July 2022 and it marks the directorial debut of Masashi Ando (along with co-director Masayuki Miyaji), who worked as a character designer, animation director, and key animator on those incredible movies. So if you're looking for a fantastical story paired with some killer animation, you've come to the right place.

Still here? Need a little more info before you press play and start canceling summer plans? Okay, fine. "The Deer King" is coming straight from the production and distribution company GKIDS, who have produced and distributed Oscar nominated films like "My Life as A Zucchini" and "Ernest & Celine," as well as popular Studio Ghibli films like "Howl's Moving Castle," "Kiki's Delivery Service," and the aforementioned "Spirited Away." They're teaming up with Fathom Events to bring "The Deer King" to the U.S. for a limited theatrical release through the month of July.