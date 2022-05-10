Dollface Axed By Hulu After Two Seasons

Season 2 of "Dollface" only dropped on February 11, 2022, so the turnaround time on this decision has been relatively quick. While you can never know the exact combination of issues that could cancel a show, it does sound generally like season 2 didn't live up to the fun and socially conscious comedy that earned the first season positive reviews. Plus, working the pandemic into your TV show plotline is a gamble. I know I personally find it kind of off-putting when TV shows try to focus their plots around real-world events, and with so many shows and movies attempting to tackle the pandemic well (and very few, if any, getting it right in my opinion), it's not even a unique move.

We're all living through the pandemic every day, why would we want to watch a watered-down version of it on TV?

All of that aside, if you're a fan of "Dollface," my heart goes out to you. Watching as your favorite TV show gets abruptly canceled is a specific kind of pain, and I hope you're chasing that pain with your comfort TV show of choice. Getting invested in TV is truly just like falling in love; the highs are high and the lows are low, but you'd rather it happen at least once than never at all.