The Lost City Clip: Daniel Radcliffe And A Drone Search For Sandra Bullock In Deleted Scene [Exclusive]

Sandra Bullock in full "Romancing the Stone" mode, Channing Tatum as her himbo sidekick/bumbling hero/love interest, and a completely unhinged Daniel Radcliffe as the mustache-twirling bad guy behind it all? What's not to love! In this clip, Radcliffe's villainous Abigail Fairfax has finally resorted to slightly more extreme means to track down the double nuisances of romance writer Loretta Sage (Bullock) and cover model Alan Caprison (Tatum) in the depths of the jungle. That's right — it's time to call in a drone.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee from a script by themselves, Oren Uziel, and Dana Fox (along with Seth Gordon, who gets "Story by" credit), "The Lost City" is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 26, 2022. Included in the home release will be over 50 minutes of special features, such as deleted scenes, bloopers, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes. Here's the full list of bonus content:

• Deleted Scenes — More fun you didn't see in theaters!

• Bloopers — Laugh along with the cast at their hilarious on-set bloopers

• Dynamic Duo — Behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to see how their comedy chemistry perfectly aligns for this odd-couple comedy adventure

• Location Profile — Take a trip to the exotic Dominican Republic movie location and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rain and mosquitos!

• Jungle Rescue — See how the movie's incredible action set pieces and crazy stunts were filmed

• The Jumpsuit — Discover what went into designing Loretta's eye-catching purple sequin jumpsuit

• Charcuterie — A hilarious breakdown of Loretta's big kidnapping scene and what it's like to come under attack from a giant charcuterie board!

• The Villains of The Lost City — Meet the bad guys: Abigail Fairfax and his henchmen

• Building The Lost City — A look at building the film's incredible island world

Check out "The Lost City" synopsis below:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, "Dash." While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city's treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it's lost forever.