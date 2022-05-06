Daily Podcast: Doctor Strange Box Office & How Much Does Avatar 2 Need To Make To Not Be Considered A Bomb?
On the May 6, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including brief "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" reactions, box office prospects, and how much money does an "Avatar" sequel need to make not to be considered a bomb?
In The News:
Brief Doctor Strange Spoiler free reactions
- Ryan: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness On Track For A Magical $300 Million Global Opening
Doctor Strange 2' Opens to Astonishing $36 Million in Previews
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness On Pace For $150 Million (Or More) Opening
How much do we think it's going to make?
Will word of mouth hurt it?
- Peter (og Kaylee): Fast 10 Reportedly Costs Over $300 Million, With The Largest Chunk Spent On Actor Salaries
How much does a movie of that stature need to make to break even
How much does Avatar: The Way of Water need to make to not be considered a bomb?
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
