Daily Podcast: Doctor Strange Box Office & How Much Does Avatar 2 Need To Make To Not Be Considered A Bomb?

On the May 6, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including brief "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" reactions, box office prospects, and how much money does an "Avatar" sequel need to make not to be considered a bomb?

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.