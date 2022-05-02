Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness On Pace For $150 Million (Or More) Opening

In perhaps unsurprising news, it appears as though "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is going to make a lot of money at the box office this weekend. What may be a bit surprising though is just how much money it is now poised to make, given the incredibly strong presale numbers. So, just how much money is Marvel's latest going to pull in, come Monday morning? We are probably looking at a debut of at least $150 million — if not much more.

According to the folks at Fandango, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is selling five times as many tickets as the original "Doctor Strange" in terms of presales numbers. It is also outpacing the likes of "Captain Marvel," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2." Director Sam Raimi's sequel has also sold more presale tickets than any other 2022 film so far on Fandango, including "The Batman." That bodes very well for the MCU sequel and for movie theaters that are hungry for another big hit to put meat in seats.

The original "Doctor Strange" opened to $85 million in 2016, and the sequel is outpacing that by a factor of five, at least on one incredibly popular ticketing platform. "Captain Marvel" debuted to $153 million in 2019, which is the biggest of the bunch that "Multiverse of Madness" is currently outpacing. So that's why we're looking at $150 million minimum here. The folks at Box Office Pro currently have the opening weekend pegged anywhere between $190 and $215 million.