Fast 10 Is Reportedly Costing Over $300 Million, With The Largest Chunk Spent On Actor Salaries

So if we're not thinking about an advertising spend, where is that $300 million going? Again, THR reports that a third of that budget is going to "above-the-line" costs, which is money spent before you actually start making the movie. For example, securing the rights to a screenplay, paying a screenwriter or director, and covering the salaries of all of your actors. In the case of "Fast 10," which is stacked with big names like Charlize Theron and Jason Mamoa, and Brie Larson, as well as longtime cast members like Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, you're talking some serious salary money. And when you're talking about salaries, you've got to mention the biggest name of them all, Vin Diesel, who seems to be walking (or driving) away with the biggest slice of the pie.

If you're a fan of the franchise you're probably getting a little concerned. After all, it doesn't matter to you that "F9" grossed $726 million worldwide, which was the lowest gross since "Fast Five," you just want to see all of your favorite family members drive cool cars and do wild stunts again. You just want to see this chapter in movie history close the right way, and I really hope you get that. I hope you get every sick car and fun stunt and delightfully cheesy one liner your heart and mind craves, and I hope it all feels like it a $300 million movie, because it is.