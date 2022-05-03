Fast 10 Is Reportedly Costing Over $300 Million, With The Largest Chunk Spent On Actor Salaries
The upcoming installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise might as well be the black sheep of the "Fast" family. Not only did director Justin Lin quit the movie after a few days on set, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie's budget is quickly ballooning, and that's before you consider the $1 million a day that it was costing Universal Studios to find Lin's replacement. The "Fast" family may be a complicated one, filled with high octane stunts, top of the line casting, and strange rivalries, but it's also (probably) the most expensive family reunion of all time.
So what's the magic number for "Fast 10," the penultimate film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise? THR is reporting that the budget was "hitting upwards of the $300 million mark," before factoring in things marketing or publicity, which seems pretty expensive. Look, I've never made a movie with a suite of A-list actors. Hell, I haven't "made" a "movie" since middle school, but I do have a mortgage and it wouldn't even begin putting a dent into a $300 million budget. Which is fun for me to think about.
I live my life $300 million at a time
So if we're not thinking about an advertising spend, where is that $300 million going? Again, THR reports that a third of that budget is going to "above-the-line" costs, which is money spent before you actually start making the movie. For example, securing the rights to a screenplay, paying a screenwriter or director, and covering the salaries of all of your actors. In the case of "Fast 10," which is stacked with big names like Charlize Theron and Jason Mamoa, and Brie Larson, as well as longtime cast members like Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, you're talking some serious salary money. And when you're talking about salaries, you've got to mention the biggest name of them all, Vin Diesel, who seems to be walking (or driving) away with the biggest slice of the pie.
If you're a fan of the franchise you're probably getting a little concerned. After all, it doesn't matter to you that "F9" grossed $726 million worldwide, which was the lowest gross since "Fast Five," you just want to see all of your favorite family members drive cool cars and do wild stunts again. You just want to see this chapter in movie history close the right way, and I really hope you get that. I hope you get every sick car and fun stunt and delightfully cheesy one liner your heart and mind craves, and I hope it all feels like it a $300 million movie, because it is.