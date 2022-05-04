Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness On Track For A Magical $300 Million Global Opening
Virtually nothing is in the way of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in theaters this weekend, paving the way for a ridiculously easy victory for Marvel's latest. It was a foregone conclusion that the film would open at number one this weekend but just how high can the Sorcerer Supreme fly in his long-awaited solo sequel? It turns out, pretty damn high, if the box office tracking is to be believed.
As reported by Deadline, the "Doctor Strange" sequel is eyeing a $300 million start at the global box office. That figure accounts for a $160 to $180 million domestic opening, as well as an expected $140 million from overseas markets. It is being released around the globe which means the floodgates will be open just about everywhere from the jump. Though China is pretty much off the table at this point, which certainly will hurt the film's overall total. Then again, China isn't what it was for American films before the pandemic. It's something Hollywood is just going to have to learn to live without for the most part.
Should these numbers hold true, director Sam Raimi's return to superhero filmmaking will rank as the second-biggest opening of the pandemic era behind "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($582 million worldwide). In the end, that movie will only serve to help Benedict Cumberbatch's return to the MCU as he was a major player in that record-breaking film, which undoubtedly added interest to the sequel. "Multiverse of Madness" is all but assured to top "The Batman" ($251 million worldwide) to take the number two spot in the new box office record books.
These numbers feel conservative
Much in the same way that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" obliterated expectations last December, it feels like this movie could do the same. These numbers, big as they are, do feel a bit conservative. Box office tracking has always been an inexact science but ever since the industry has attempted to rebound from the hellscape that was 2020, things have been even more unpredictable. The combination of Doctor Strange's wildly increased popularity since his solo debut in 2016, coupled with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch being a major player in this film following "WandaVision," as well as the promise of lots of crazy cameos, could make for an ever bigger must-see attitude among moviegoers.
Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez round out the main ensemble. Michael Waldron ("Rick and Morty") penned the screenplay.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters Friday.
In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.