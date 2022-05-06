The Morning Watch: Becoming Catwoman In The Batman, Behind The Scenes Of The Offer & More

"I knew only one thing about the making of "The Godfather," which was that Mario Puzo got into a fight with Frank Sinatra in Chasen's," ​​says "The Offer" writer and creator Michael Tolkin. "So I had five minutes and only had to fill in nine hours and 55 minutes more, and we'd have a show." While "The Godfather" is hailed as one of the greatest films ever made, enjoying a legacy of 50 years of brilliance, the film almost never happened, and "The Offer" is the telling of that story.

In this edition of "Backstories," Paramount+ introduces us to the creative team behind "The Offer" and how they figured out how to tell the compelling story of just how difficult it was for "The Godfather" to actually get made, all while simultaneously holding the completed film up as the masterpiece that it is. How does a producer make a movie while having to battle the Hollywood studio system and the real-life mafia? "The Offer" is here to tell us exactly how.