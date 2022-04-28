Watch The First Episode Of The Offer Right Now For Free

"The Godfather" is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most beloved films of all time. Just in time for the film's 50th anniversary, Paramount+ has debuted a ten-episode limited series called "The Offer," exploring the behind-the-scenes drama set from the perspective of producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) as he adapts Mario Puzo's novel of the same name for the silver screen. Ruddy wrangles up a dream team to bring the movie to life, only to face production challenges thanks to tension on set, and a mob boss who declared war on the film's creation. The series runs longer than the entirety of "The Godfather" trilogy, but if you're the kind of person who likes behind-the-scenes stories about beloved films ala "Saving Mr. Banks," then "The Offer" is right up your mafia movie alley.

A star-studded cast joins to tell the tale featuring Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Goode as Paramount Studios executive Robert Evans, Juno Temple as talent agent Bettye McCartt, Justin Chambers as the iconic Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito as the legendary Al Pacino, Giovanni Ribisi as New York Mafioso Joe Colombo, Patrick Gallo as "The Godfather" author Mario Puzo, Colin Hanks as business tycoon Barry Lapidus, and Burn Gorman as industrialist Charles Bluhdorn.

The series was executive produced by the real-life Al Ruddy, and Paramount+ is providing an offer you can't refuse, by releasing the first episode of the series for free on YouTube.