The Flight Attendant Showrunners On How Episode 5 'Changes The Dynamic' [Exclusive]

Warning: Major spoilers for "The Flight Attendant" season 2, episode 5 follow.

"The Flight Attendant" season 2 has recently taken off on HBO Max, and thus far, it's proving itself to be even more emotionally complex than season 1. While the show's freshman outing saw Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) wake up next to a dead man and find herself the prime suspect in his murder, the series also explored the character's struggles with alcoholism. Rather than pull back on this in season 2, which finds Cassie at the center of a different murder mystery (this time as a CIA asset), "The Flight Attendant" is focusing on her recovery as well.

Those rooting for Cassie to stay sober even in the midst of all the madness going on around her had a rude awakening thanks to episode 5, "Drowning Women." Not only does Cassie finally succumb to her overwhelming desire to take a drink, but the audience learns that she's quite an unreliable narrator. While the first four episodes have painted the picture of Cassie being sober for a year, the newest installment reveals she never had that time to begin with.

Relapse is so often sensationalized in film and television, but "The Flight Attendant" has chosen to illustrate that it's a part of recovery. Rather than linger on it, we see Cassie's relapse act as a major turning point. When I interviewed showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez, I asked them if they knew from the beginning that Cassie was lying, not only to everyone else, but to herself also. Yockey responded: