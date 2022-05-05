Daily Podcast: MCU Multiverse, Doctor Strange Reshoots & New Jackass
On the May 5, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the MCU Multiverse, Doctor Strange reshoots, and a new Jackass.
Opening Banter: Peter's voice is back!
In The News:
- Peter (og Jeremy): Kevin Feige Confirms Loki And Sylvie Broke The Multiverse, Thanks A Lot Guys
-
Do you think this will ever be established on screen?
-
-
Brad (og Joshua): Sam Raimi Explains Why Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Needed Extensive Reshoots
-
Peter (og BJ): China Reportedly Asked Sony To Remove The Statue Of Liberty From Spider-Man: No Way Home
-
Brad (og Ryan): A New Jackass Series Is A Go At Paramount+
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.